Assam: Lightning claims two lives, injures two in Cachar

Silchar, May 2: In a tragic incident, two minors, aged 14 and 17, died after being struck by lightning in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday.

According to sources in the District Disaster Management Authority, the incident occurred at 2 pm at Ganganagar village, part-II under the Sonai revenue circle.

Sources also informed that two other minors were injured in the incident. The injured minors were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

DDMA sources said that the next of kin of the deceased persons will be given ex-gratia within the next two days.