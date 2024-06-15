Assam: Leopard unleashes terror at Mariani tea garden

Jorhat, June 15: A leopard has unleashed terror at Bahani Tea Garden in Assam’s Mariani since Saturday morning.

After spotting the leopard, the garden authorities informed the forest department, which arrived at the scene shortly.

According to sources, the forest department officials arranged to chase the leopard away through various means; however, they have been unsuccessful in this task.

The big cat is suspected to be still straying inside the tea garden.

Earlier this month, a man identified as Paresh Telenga of Kathalguri Tea Estate, along with his brother, went to relieve themselves in the middle of the tea garden when a leopard attacked Paresh, leaving him with grievous injuries.

Earlier this month, a man identified as Paresh Telenga of Kathalguri Tea Estate, along with his brother, went to relieve themselves in the middle of the tea garden when a leopard attacked Paresh, leaving him with grievous injuries.



Fortunately, they had managed to escape from the terrifying scene.

Following the incident, Paresh was initially given first aid in Mariani. He was later rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

