Assam: Leopard strolling in Teok finally captured

Guwahati, Jul 2: Following a long reign of terror in Teok in Assam's Jorhat district, a feared leopard was finally captured by the forest department in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the elusive predator had been wreaking havoc in the Chenijan area's Hatichungi village by preying on animals and creating fear among the locals.

During an operation at night, Jorhat's forest department methodically placed traps following which they successfully captured the leopard .

The action provides respite to the neighbourhood, which has been living under fear for a long time.