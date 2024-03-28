Assam: Leopard creating terror in Mariani, caged

Jorhat, Mar 28: A leopard, which had been carrying out terror for a long time, was caged in Mariani in Jorhat, Assam, on Wednesday.

For the past few days, the leopard has been creating panic in the area and also killing livestock of the villagers.

In order to stop the panic situation, the villagers informed the forest department, following which the leopard was caught.

The locals heaved a sigh of relief after the animal was trapped and taken away by the forest department.