Assam: Leopard captured in West Jorhat

Jorhat, Feb 3: Forest authorities, with the help of locals, successfully captured a leopard at Dhekelia village in West Jorhat, where a substantial crowd has gathered to witness the big cat.

According to sources, the leopard has been causing a stir in the area for quite some time, instigating fear among the residents.

The incident comes on the heels of another capture on January 25, where a tiger was seized at the same location.

Necessary resources were deployed to ensure the safe capture and containment of the leopard.

