Assam

Assam: Leopard caged in Sonaphuli village of Baksa district

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Leopard caged in Sonaphuli village of Baksa district
Bajali, Sep 21: A leopard has been caged in Sonaphuli village of Shalbari in Baksa district of Assam on Wednesday.

For the past four days, the leopard has been creating panic situation in the Sonaphuli-Rupafuli area and also killed livestock of the villagers.

Under the leadership of Babul Brahma, the ranger of the forest department of Salbari, the authorities were able to catch the leopard.

It may be mentioned that, number of animals including leopard have increased at the Manas National Park following which animals come out of their natural habitat.

The Assam Tribune


