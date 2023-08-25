85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Leopard attacks tea garden worker in Mariani

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Leopard attacks tea garden worker in Mariani
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 25: Tensed situation prevailed at Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district after a leopard attacked a tea garden worker at Sonowal Tea Estate on Thursday.

The worker, identified as Suraj Panika, received serious injuries on his neck.

According to reports, Suraj was plucking tea leaves when the unexpected and horrifying encounter with the leopard took place.

Following the incident Suraj was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Leopard attacks tea garden worker in Mariani

Guwahati, Aug 25: Tensed situation prevailed at Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district after a leopard attacked a tea garden worker at Sonowal Tea Estate on Thursday.

The worker, identified as Suraj Panika, received serious injuries on his neck.

According to reports, Suraj was plucking tea leaves when the unexpected and horrifying encounter with the leopard took place.

Following the incident Suraj was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X