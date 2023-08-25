Assam: Leopard attacks tea garden worker in Mariani

Guwahati, Aug 25: Tensed situation prevailed at Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district after a leopard attacked a tea garden worker at Sonowal Tea Estate on Thursday.

The worker, identified as Suraj Panika, received serious injuries on his neck.

According to reports, Suraj was plucking tea leaves when the unexpected and horrifying encounter with the leopard took place.

Following the incident Suraj was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.