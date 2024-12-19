Assam Legislative Assembly team inspects BTCLA ahead of inaugural February session

Kokrajhar, Dec 19: The Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, along with a 12-member MLA team of the state, visited the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) on Thursday. The visit was hosted in the presence of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief, Pramod Boro, executive members, and members of the Council Legislative Assembly of BTR.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the preparations for the upcoming, inaugural Assam Legislative Assembly session, which is scheduled to be held at the BTCLA in February 2025. As part of the visit, the team inspected the BTCLA hall to ensure it meets the necessary requirements for the session.

Later, an all-party delegation of the assembly, led by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, visited various areas in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to inspect road construction projects that have already been sanctioned by the government.

As per the scheduled programme, the delegation visited the Bishmuri area in Kokrajhar and the Runikata and Shantipur areas in the Chirang district to assess the progress of developmental works that were sanctioned by the Assam government but are still under construction.

