Assam: Several new bills to be introduced in Budget Session

Guwahati, Feb 5: As the Assam Legislative Assembly embarks on its Budget Session, slated to extend until February 28, a 14-day agenda has been outlined. The session kicked off with the customary address by the Governor, setting the stage for the upcoming deliberation.

However, the house was adjourned for 45 minutes after the opposition Congress party created a ruckus and displayed placards demanding attention on key issues.

State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to present the budget for the financial year 2024–25 on February 12. Notably, 12 bills are slated for introduction during the session.

Among the proposed bills, the focus will be on the introduction of two new bills under the domains of the tourism and education departments, indicating a strategic focus on key sectors for development and reform. These legislative initiatives aim to address critical aspects of these sectors, fostering growth and progress.

February 8 will witness the voting on supplementary demands for approval for the fiscal year 2023–24. Following the presentation of the budget on February 12, the assembly is slated to engage in thorough discussions on February 13 and 14.