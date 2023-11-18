Assam: Legal Metrology Dept employee arrested on bribery charges

Guwahati, Nov 18: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Friday arrested an employee of the Controller of Legal Metrology Department on bribery charges in Nalbari, Assam

According to reports, the arrested employee, identified as Naba Kumar Sarma, allegedly accepted a bribe in conspiracy with an inspector of the same department, identified as Diganta Borah, in exchange for renewing the Legal Metrology Certificate for the complainant’s petrol pump.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

