Assam leads Northeast in National Highway development with highest largest investment

Guwahati, Mar 28: Assam has emerged as the frontrunner in National Highway (NH) development among the Northeastern states, with the highest number of projects and the longest road network currently under construction.

With a total investment of Rs 39,239 crore, this initiative represents the largest infrastructure development effort in the region.

Notably, the projects in Assam include both those completed during 2024-25 and those approved but yet to commence.

Reports include that Assam has received the highest allocation for national highway development and maintenance, amounting to Rs 5,329 crore. In comparison, Arunachal Pradesh has been allocated Rs 3,488 crore , Manipur – Rs 1,508 crore , Nagaland – Rs 1,227 crore and Tripura – Rs 514 crore .

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Arunachal Pradesh, despite having fewer ongoing projects, has a significant future investment plan.

The total approved projects in the state amount to Rs 43,322 crore, while the total cost of ongoing NH projects stands at Rs 87,363 crore.

However, the timely completion of these projects depends on various factors, including the availability of encumbrance-free land, forest and environmental clearances, utility shifting, weather conditions, and the financial stability of contractors.

All ongoing NH projects in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are slated for completion by 2028.





With inputs from news agency