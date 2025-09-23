Assam Leader of Opposition urges Indian envoy to Singapore for probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Guwahati, Sept 23: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has called for urgent diplomatic intervention of the High Commissioner of India to Singapore to facilitate comprehensive investigation and legal proceedings into the demise of Zubeen Garg.

Saikia on Monday sent a letter to the High Commissioner of India to Singapore in this regard. “I am writing to formally request your immediate diplomatic intervention regarding the suspicious death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore, which has raised serious concerns about potential criminal conspiracy and demands comprehensive investigation at multiple levels,” he stated.

Saikia added that FIRs have been filed in various places across Assam regarding the incident. “The government of Assam has transferred all the FIRs to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and consolidated those into one FIR for investigating the circumstances surrounding this death. Public allegations and preliminary evidence suggest this may involve criminal conspiracy, warranting thorough investigation across jurisdictions,” Saikia stated.

He sought the High Commissioner’s intervention for coordination with the Singapore police, as well as for evidence preservation and diplomatic facilitation. “Issue official communication to Singapore police authorities requesting immediate registration of a criminal case and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of death. Ensure that all medical records, autopsy reports, CCTV footage, witness statements, and circumstantial evidence in Singapore are properly preserved and made available for investigation. Coordinate between Singapore authorities and the Indian investigating agencies for seamless information sharing and joint investigation protocol,” the Congress leader stated in his letter.

Saikia added, “The gravity of allegations and cross-border implications necessitates your immediate attention to ensure justice through proper legal channels. In view of the circumstances, we respectfully request your urgent diplomatic intervention to facilitate comprehensive investigation and legal proceedings.”

Saikia further called upon the Central government to constitute a high-level judicial inquiry commission headed by a sitting High Court Judge to investigate all aspects of the case. He also called upon the Central government to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide technical and investigative assistance to the CID registered case, and to ensure coordination between CBI, CID, and international law enforcement agencies by considering the urgent factors including the time-sensitive nature of evidence preservation, public concern over alleged conspiracy, the need for a transparent and credible investigation, and international jurisdictional complexities requiring diplomatic support.

Staff Reporter