Assam launches SMS alert system to track student absenteeism

Guwahati, Dec 16: Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu has inaugurated the Automated SMS Absenteeism Alert System, a new digital initiative aimed at tracking student attendance and reducing dropout rates in schools across Assam.

“We are inaugurating a well-integrated system called the Automated SMS Absenteeism Alert System, which will send messages about students’ absences to class teachers and parents,” Pegu said, while launching the initiative, on Monday.

He said the system has been integrated with the Shiksha Setu App and will automatically generate alerts if a student remains absent for five consecutive days without permission.

“An SMS will be sent simultaneously to the class teacher and the parents or guardians. Messages will continue after every five days of absence, on the 10th day, 15th day and so on,” he explained.

Addressing a press meet, Pegu said the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen data-driven governance in education.

“We have seen positive results from the Shiksha Setu App. To further improve education, we have integrated Shiksha Setu data with UDISE data,” he said.

Emphasising inclusivity, the minister said messages will be generated in two main local languages in each district. “For example, in BTC areas, messages will be sent in Assamese and Bodo so that parents clearly understand the information,” he added.

Pegu said the system would help monitor dropout and transition rates more effectively.

Sharing enrolment data, he said the gross enrolment rate (GER) in lower primary stood at 119.6% earlier, which after rationalisation has come down to 108 per cent for 2024-25.

“Assam’s lower primary and upper primary combined GER is 101.5 per cent, compared to the national average of 90.6 per cent,” he said.

Pegu further informed that feedback from teachers will also be collected to further refine the system, which is expected to play a key role in improving attendance and retention in government schools across the state.