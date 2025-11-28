Assam launches Prerona scheme to support 4.4L Class 10 students with monthly stipend

Guwahati, Nov 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the Prerona scheme, a new state initiative aimed at providing holistic support to students appearing for the HSLC and CBSE Class 10 examinations.

The scheme was unveiled at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in the presence of Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and senior officials of the School Education Department.

Under Prerona, around 4.4 lakh students across the state will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 300 for four months, starting November 2025.

The amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of eligible students from government, provincialised and model schools. The scheme covers students domiciled in Assam irrespective of their economic background.

The initiative is designed to assist students in meeting basic needs such as nutritious food, study materials and books, while also boosting their morale and exam readiness.

An image of school students attending the Prerona scheme launch event in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. (Photo:@himantabiswa/X)

A key objective is to reduce dropout rates, especially among rural and economically disadvantaged students, and improve the overall pass percentage in Class 10 board examinations.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Sarma said the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that financial hardship does not interrupt a child’s educational journey.

“The Assam government has launched a new initiative called the Prerona Scheme to support Class 10 students across the state,” he said.

“Under this scheme, 4 lakh students will receive Rs 300 per month for four months, which will be directly credited to their bank accounts until they complete their matriculation examinations”, Sarma added.

Highlighting the challenges faced by students from underprivileged backgrounds, the Chief Minister said many struggle to afford even basic necessities.

“Many students in Assam struggle to afford basic essentials such as nutritious food or even purchasing books. Several children also find it difficult to pay for private tuitions due to financial constraints”, Sarma said.

He added that the financial support would help build confidence among students and reassure them of continued government backing.

“This financial support will instil confidence among students that the government stands by them in their educational journey. They will feel reassured that the government will continue to support them through free college admissions and schemes like Nijut Moina”, he said.

Stressing the importance of creating a positive mindset among the youth, Sarma said students should not feel demotivated due to financial uncertainty.

“The younger generation should not be burdened by negative thoughts about their future due to lack of money at home,” he said.

“No student should feel discouraged or uncertain about pursuing education because of financial hardship. Our aim is to ensure that boys and girls of Assam focus on their studies without fear or self-doubt”, Sarma added.