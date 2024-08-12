Assam launches national e-Vidhan app, brings legislative processes closer to people

Guwahati, August 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday, marking a significant step towards digitising the legislative process in the state.

Following the launch, the Chief Minister announced that all proceedings of the State Legislative Assembly, including question-and-answer sessions and other developments, will now be accessible to the public through a dedicated portal.

“Today, we have introduced new initiatives to enhance the efficiency of the Assam Legislative Assembly. With the implementation of National e-Vidhan, our proceedings will be digitised and available on a national repository. The app will enable us to update details of the Legislative Assembly's activities in real time. Additionally, we have also inaugurated an auditorium,” Dr. Sarma told the press.

The National e-Vidhan Application is a software designed to make legislatures across all states and Union Territories paperless, with a focus on digitised legislatures.

It streamlines processes for information exchange with various state government departments and publishes content on a public portal as it happens.

NeVA also functions as a workflow system, aiding the Chair of the House in conducting proceedings smoothly, enabling members to carry out their duties efficiently, and facilitating the legislative business of the House in a paperless manner.

Dr. Sarma highlighted that the National e-Vidhan app will allow for seamless and uninterrupted access to the House's proceedings.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the Assembly's humble beginnings, noting, “We established our capital in 1972 under challenging circumstances, starting out in a warehouse in Dispur. Over time, things have significantly improved.”

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, and the entire team involved in the successful launch of the app.

“We were exploring ways to bring the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly closer to the people. Now, all important discussions will be accessible to everyone, providing a platform for the public to share their suggestions,” Speaker Daimary added.