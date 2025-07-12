Assam launches NE's 1st Aqua Tech Park in Sonapur, eyes fishery self-reliance

Sonapur, July 12: Marking a significant leap in Assam’s journey towards self-reliance in fish production, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, inaugurated Northeast's first Aqua Tech Park at Bogibari, Sonapur.

The Aqua Tech Park, developed in collaboration with NABARD, ICAICIF, the Assam government, CELCO Foundation, and knowledge partner GIZ, is envisioned as a hub for modern aquaculture techniques.

“We are moving towards self-sufficiency in fish production, but we still need to work harder to become self-sufficient in fish meal production too," said Chief Minister Sarma.

From aquaponics and recirculatory aquaculture systems to ornamental fisheries, biofloc, and even sustainable insect-based fish feed, the park will serve as a live demonstration and training ground for fish farmers across the region.

“Assam is a riverine state with countless water bodies, yet we have long depended on fish supply from other states like Andhra Pradesh to meet our demand. It’s time we reverse that trend and become self-sufficient,” Sarma added.

He highlighted the success story of Kolong Kapili, a pioneering local aquaculture initiative that has trained over one lakh fish farmers in the past 17 years.

“Kolong Kapili has become an inspiration for our fish farmers, thanks to the dedicated efforts of people like Jyotish Talukdar and his team. In 2021, the ICAR-CIFA recognised their excellence in fish farming, and today, they continue to be a guiding force for our youth," Sarma said.

With the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Scheme, the state government has been able to dig new lakes, develop water bodies, and promote innovative techniques like biofloc, benefiting nearly 20,000 fish farmers so far. "The Amrit Pukhuri scheme has also played a crucial role, supporting the creation of 187 biofloc units across Assam," the Chief Minsiter added.

The milestone event coincides with Assam recording an impressive fish production of 4.99 lakh metric tonnes in 2023–24, positioning the state as the fourth highest fish producer in India.

Sarma further announced ambitious plans for the future: “In 2023–24, Assam produced 4.99 lakh metric tonnes of fish and stood fourth in the country. We aim to climb higher in the coming years. Under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, a Rs 100-crore project will transform Sombeel in Sribhumi, and an Rs 800-crore sustainable wetland and integrated fishery transformation project will be undertaken soon.”

To support fish farmers financially, the Kisan Credit Card scheme has extended Rs 55 crore in loans to around 15,000 farmers, while a new group insurance scheme ensures that in the unfortunate event of a farmer’s death, their family will receive Rs 5 lakh, and physically disabled farmers will get Rs 2.5 lakh. "The state will also provide health support of up to Rs 25,000 for fish farmers," he said.

Looking ahead, the state plans to develop ten fishery clusters with an investment of Rs 800 crore. Two new freshwater fish breed banks will be set up in Gaukhuti and Goalpara, with an allocation of Rs 5 crore each, while a Rs 26 crore fish market will be developed in Cachar and an integrated fish landing centre worth Rs 20 crore will come up in Goalpara Sonari Gaon.

The Chief Minister praised individual success stories, citing examples like Debojit Barman from Nalbari, who produces 720 tonnes of fish annually and generates revenue worth Rs 25 crore, and Hemanta Deka from Barpeta, who has developed thriving fish farms on leased land for over 18 years.

Young graduates from Raha Fishery College are also being encouraged to start their ventures with grants of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Assam Scheme, with plans to support one lakh youths with Rs 2 lakh each this September.