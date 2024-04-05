Assam: Late SI Junmoni Rabha's mother withdraws death case

Guwahati, Apr 5: Nearly a year after Sub-inspector of the Assam Police Junmoni Rabha’s mysterious death case, her mother Sumitra Rabha withdrew the case on Thursday, which she filed at the Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon.

According to reports, Junmoni’s mother arrived at the Sub-Divisional Judicial Court in Kalibor, Assam, with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.



Sumitra on Thursday applied before the court to withdraw case number 87/23, which was in progress at the Jakhalabandha Police Station.



As per several media reports, Junmoni’s mother cited personal reasons while withdrawing the case.



It may be mentioned that SI Junmoni Rabha was killed in a road accident in the Jakhalabandha area on May 16, 2023.



As per reports, Rabha’s car collided with a truck bearing registration number UP 78UT 4518, following which she died.



Rabha, who was in charge of Mariklong police station in Nagaon, was travelling in her car towards Upper Assam when she lost control and rammed into a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, sources said.

