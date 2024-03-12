Assam: Lat Mandal arrested under bribery charges in Bongaigaon

Guwahati, Mar 12: The Vigilance sleuths nabbed a Lat Mandal on Tuesday under bribery charges in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Gendu Mohan Nath, posted at the officer of the Circle Officer, Baitamari Revenue Circle under Bongaigaon district.



According to the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Nath was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe in the office from the complainant for the correction of land records.



Earlier on March 10, the team trapped an ASI of Ghungoor OP under Silchar PS in Cachar, Assam.



The ASI, identified as Noman Uddin Ahmed, was caught accepting a bribe from the complainant for handing over the stolen motorcycle.





Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Gendu Mohan Nath, Lot Mandal, O/O the Circle Officer, Baitamari Revenue Circle, Dist-Bongaigaon, after he accepted demanded bribe in the office from the complainant for correction of land records.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) March 12, 2024



