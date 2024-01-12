Assam: 'Lakhpati Baideo' scheme to empower women entrepreneurs with less than 3 children

Guwahati, Jan 12: In a significant development towards empowering women Self-Help-Group members, the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has launched the 'Lakhpati Baideo' scheme. This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 35,000 to 40 lakh women entrepreneurs. However, the grandeur of the scheme is accompanied by certain prerequisites.



Under the scheme, specific family planning conditions have been outlined. General and OBC beneficiaries are expected to limit their children to three, while beneficiaries from SC/ST/Moran/Matak and Tea tribes are restricted to four children. Additionally, other criteria include the enrollment of SHG members' girl children in school and the survival of trees planted under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan.

To avail the grant, beneficiaries must submit a comprehensive business plan supported by the government. The scheme's benefits, as highlighted by the government, include an initial Rs 10,000 for each eligible member in the first year. Subsequently, beneficiaries can expect Rs 25,000 over the next two years, comprising Rs 12,500 from the government and an equal amount from a bank.

It's worth noting that the bank loan needs to be returned back, while the government's support is non-refundable. The financial assistance of Rs 35,000 is spread over three years for eligible beneficiaries with the aim of boosting economic opportunities and an inclusive approach to women's entrepreneurial empowerment.