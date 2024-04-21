86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Lakhimpur professor killed in road mishap while returning from poll duty

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Lakhimpur professor killed in road mishap while returning from poll duty
X

Representational Image | PTI Image 

Guwahati, April 21: A day after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, a tragic incident took place in Assam’s Lakhimpur district as the professor of a government college was killed in a road accident while returning home after completing his poll duty during the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the tragic incident occurred at Mazgaon on National Highway No. 15 under the Silaneebari police outpost around 4.45 am when the car he was driving, while returning home after completing his poll duty as a presiding officer, collided with an oncoming bus, claiming his life on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Rajib Lekharu, an assistant professor at Bihpuria College in Lakhimpur. He was assigned election duty as presiding officer for the first phase of general elections, for which he had travelled to the designated area.

It may be mentioned that the first phase of general elections for five parliamentary constituencies were held on April 19 with voter turnout recorded at 75.95 percent.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X