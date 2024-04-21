Assam: Lakhimpur professor killed in road mishap while returning from poll duty

Guwahati, April 21: A day after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, a tragic incident took place in Assam’s Lakhimpur district as the professor of a government college was killed in a road accident while returning home after completing his poll duty during the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the tragic incident occurred at Mazgaon on National Highway No. 15 under the Silaneebari police outpost around 4.45 am when the car he was driving, while returning home after completing his poll duty as a presiding officer, collided with an oncoming bus, claiming his life on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Rajib Lekharu, an assistant professor at Bihpuria College in Lakhimpur. He was assigned election duty as presiding officer for the first phase of general elections, for which he had travelled to the designated area.

It may be mentioned that the first phase of general elections for five parliamentary constituencies were held on April 19 with voter turnout recorded at 75.95 percent.