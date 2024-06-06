Assam: Lakhimpur boy glides into India Book of Records

Biswanath, Jun 6: A moment of pride for the people of the state as Assam boy Nayanmoni Hazarika has been titled "India Book of Records" Achiever for making a large-sized portrait of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika upside down on white paper using ash by burning a log of wood.

Nayanmoni is currently a second-semester student at Biswanath College, and he hails from the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated Nayanmoni via the microblogging site ‘X’ and wrote “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nayanmoni Hazarika, a BA 2nd Semester student of Biswanath College for getting inducted into the "Indian Book of Records" for making a portrait of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika upside down on white paper using ash by burning a log of wood. My best wishes for future endeavours.”

Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nayanmoni Hazarika, a BA 2nd Semester student of Biswanath College for getting inducted into the "Indian Book of Records" for making a portrait of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika upside down on white paper using ash by burning a log of wood.



My best wishes… pic.twitter.com/lSiWCg3LGw — Ranoj Pegu (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ranojpeguassam) June 6, 2024



