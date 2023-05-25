Assam lads unfurl tricolour & Assamese gamosa at Mt. Kanchenjunga

Guwahati, May 25: A proud moment for the people of Assam as two Assamese mountaineers, Jayanta Nath and Bhaskar Baruah, unfurled the Indian flag along with the Assamese Gamosa at the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga.

The Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) became the first organization from Northeast India to earn this distinction, making this accomplishment a historic milestone. The whole country celebrated their triumphant climb.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded both the mountaineers via Twitter.





In a moment of soaring pride for us, glad to share that 7:15 am today, two Assamese mountaineers - Bhaskar Baruah and Jayanta Nath unfurled the Tiranga and the Gamusa at Mt Kanchenjunga, 3rd highest mountain peak.



With this, Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has become the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2023



