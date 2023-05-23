Assam lad occupies 5th position in UPSC CSE 2022

Guwahati, May 23: In a remarkable achievement Assam youth Mayur Hazarika, made it to the top 10 list in the recently held Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2022 and has secured 5th position in the coveted exam.

Congratulations Mayur Hazarika for securing AIR-5 in UPSC CSE-2022.



It's indeed a proud moment for Assam and the North East. I hope this accomplishment will inspire more youths from our state to shine in the National Level Competitive examinations. pic.twitter.com/BI9EMiMCKr — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) May 23, 2023

Considered as one of the toughest exam to crack, the UPSC has declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2022 today.



As per reports, Hazarika who hails from Tezpur is a doctor by profession.

While speaking to media, Hazarika said that his first preference will be Indian Foreign Services.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment in various services. These candidates have been recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service; (ii) Indian Foreign Service; (iii) Indian Police Service; and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

This year women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022, and the results of the examination were released on June 22. The qualified candidates then appeared for main examination which was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.











