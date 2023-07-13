Assam lad Chayan Dutta to lead launch of Chandrayan-3

North Lakhimpur, Jul 13: The assignment of young scientist Chayan Dutta as the Deputy Project Director for the Chandrayaan-3 has cheered up public mood in North Lakhimpur, his home town.

The alumni of Tezpur University and North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Chayan, who is working at the UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru has been entrusted for the project of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission which will be launched from Shatish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on July 14.

A brilliant student since his school days, Chayan, who is from Gopi Nagar Colony of North Lakhimpur is now the apple of everyone’s eyes here.

Speaking to the media, Ranjit Kumar Dutta, father of Chayan said that he was elated for the elevation of his son who had been a very simple and unassuming person. “Chayan used to sit in my shop and helped me in sales during his school and college days here”, says father Ranjit Kumar Dutta, who runs a cutlery store in North Lakhimpur.

Dutta further added that Chayan has no television at his home and had asked him to make no phone calls till the mission was over. Chayan’s father also urged everyone to wish for the success of the Chandrayaan-3.

