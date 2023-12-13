Assam: Labourer electrocuted to death in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 13: In a tragic incident, a labourer was electrocuted to death during construction work at a residence in Biswanath, Assam.

As per sources, several workers were engaged in construction work for some time, but unfortunately, a high-voltage wire came into contact with one of the workers, which led to this tragic incident.

The deceased youth has been identified as Devjit Kasher of Pabhoi, Kamalpur.

Meanwhile, the Biswanath district magistrate inspected the body and sent it to Bihali for a postmortem.