Assam: Kutumb Surakshya Parishad files FIR against movie Pathaan

Guwahati, Jan 24: In yet another case an FIR was filed by another Hindu organization Kutumb Surakha Parishad, against the movie Pathaan on Monday at the Geetanagar police station.

As per the FIR, Kutumb Surakshya Parishad complained against the film because of the song "Besharam Rang," which according to the founder president Satya Ranjan Borah, is derogatory as the costume of the film depicts the colour saffron which is the primary hue of the national flag, and is also a venerable representation of the broader Sanatana Dharma.

According to Borah, he stated in the FIR that, "Saffron, is the first colour of the national flag and it's also the vintage symbol of greater Sanatana Dharma. But, the way it was presented in the movie "Pathaan” is very much painful

"Saffron being the symbol of pride and honour of this nation; representative colour of the greater cultural heritage of India and which carries the significances of sacrifices of crores of Indian Monk; cannot be a "Besharam Rang" (Shameless Colour); as mentioned in the movie," he wrote.

He is of the opinion that by doing so, the producer, director and the actors along with all cast and crews of the film have insulted the nation, nation's pride, the Sanatan Dharma and the pure and selfless sacrifice of the monks.

As per the FIR, they have complained that the film also violates Article 51 A of the Constitution of India.

Borah therefore, asked the police to conduct an enquiry into the matter prior to broadcast and public shows of the movie "Pathaan" and requested to not hold any kind of public screening of the film for the sake and honour of the Indian Constitution.















