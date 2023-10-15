Assam: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reopens for tourists

Guwahati, Oct 15: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, famous for its one horned rhinoceros was officially opened for tourists for the 2023-24 season on Sunday in the presence of state Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Along with the ceremonial opening of the tourist season, several opening ceremonies were conducted including river tourism at Bhomoraguri beat office, environmentally focused tourism led by women at Mihimukh, the Kaziranga cycling from the Kohora Convention centre and the Jeep safari.

It may be mentioned that the elephant safari for travellers was put on halt from May 1 and the jeep safaris from May 16 in this year due to monsoon season.



