Assam: Karimganj police seizes heroin worth Rs. 25 Cr, five arrested

Guwahati, Jun 23: In a successful operation, Karimganj police seized narcotics worth Rs. 25 crores and also arrested five drug peddlers identified as Talab Hussain, Tahir Ahmed and Khalid Hussain, of Patharkandi, and Nitai Sarkar and Nitu Sarkar, of neighbouring state Tripura in connection to the matter.

Based on a specific information Karimganj police conducted an operation at Nilkanthapur village under the Bazaricherra police station where massive amount of drugs was recovered.

According to reports, around 3.2 kilograms of heroin was seized which were concealed in 250 soap cases.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via twitter lauded the efforts of Karimganj police for their successful operation.





#AssamAgainstDrugs@karimganjpolice intercepted two vehicles coming from a neighboring state at Nilkantapur, Bazaricherra in Karimganj and seized 250 soap cases containing 3.2 kg of Heroin. Also apprehended five accused.



Great work, team @assampolice.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/Z9fFPIYg6Y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2023



