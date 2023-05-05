85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Karimganj police seize drugs weighing 567 gm, two held

By Correspondent
Assam: Karimganj police seize drugs weighing 567 gm, two held
Karimganj, May 5: In an anti-narcotic operation, Karimganj police on Thursday night intercepted a vehicle coming from Mizoram at Puwamara under Sadar police station and seized 48 soap cases containing suspected heroin of 567 gm, worth Rs 4 lakhs from a secret chamber.

Two drug peddler identified as Abdulla Choudhury and Abdul Khayer Md Choudhury were arrested in connection with the smuggling case.

The anti-narcotic operation was led by Karimganj superintendent of police (SP) Partha Protim Das.

Further investigations are underway.


