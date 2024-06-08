Assam: Karimganj Police busts cyber crime ring; 2 arrested from Cachar

Karimganj, June 8: In a major operation targeting cyber criminals, Karimganj police conducted raids across various parts of the Barak Valley, including Cachar, resulting in the arrest of two individuals involved in cyber crimes on Friday evening.

The operation unveiled a network of illicit activities by the arrested individuals, who were found in possession of a significant amount of cyber equipment and fraudulent documents. The two individuals were involved in a crypto currency investment scam. The accused have been identified as Sultan Ahmed Choudhury, a resident of Levarputa under Katigorah, and Mostaqin Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Sonai under Cachar District.

As per reports, one Jahan Uddin, a resident of Kanaibazar area of Patharkandi police station, lodged an FIR stating that he was engaged by an agency involved in the collection of money from the public for investments in crypto currency. Later, he learned that this nexus of miscreants is involved in cheating people of their money with false promises of high returns by using fake apps in the name of crypto currency. In this connection, a case was registered by Ratabari PS (case no. 126/24) and a probe was launched.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karimganj Patap Das informed that during the investigation of the case, two miscreants, Sultan Ahmed Choudhury, Cachar, and Mostaqin Ahmed Laskar, were detained on Thursday in connection with the case with the assistance of Sonai PS and Kalain PS of Cachar DEF.

During the search conducted in the house of the apprehended accused Sultan Ahmed Chowdhury under Kalain PS, Karimganj police successfully recovered huge cash amounting to Rs. 50 lakh, including one Macbook, one iPhone, One Plus mobile handset, and one vehicle (TATA Nexon), accordingly, in the presence of witnesses. All these recovered articles have been seized, and further “efforts are also being made to unearth the mode of operations relating to the cheating of people through fake apps involving crypto currency,” said ASP Das.



