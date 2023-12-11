Assam: Karimganj man found dead in Silchar, probe underway

Karimganj, Dec 11: A tense situation prevailed in Karimganj after a dead body of a person was found in Silchar district of Assam.

As per sources, the man identified as Mitu Biswas, who was a driver by profession, went missing on Saturday. He was a resident of Bipin Paul Road in Karimganj.

Mitu Biswas has been untraceable since Saturday, following which his family members lodged a missing complaint at the Karimganj Police Station.

However, on Sunday night, Mitu’s body was reportedly recovered lying at the Ramnagar Bypass, Silchar.

The Karimganj police reached the spot on Sunday after receiving the information and sent the body to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem reports.

Meanwhile, the family members of Mitu Biswas have levelled serious allegations of kidnapping and murder.

According to the family members, unidentified miscreants abducted Biswas and took him to Silchar with his vehicle, where he was killed and his vehicle was stolen.

Further investigation is going on.