Assam: Karimganj, Katlicherra MLAs arrested in Barak Valley

Hailakandi, June 27: The MLA of Katlicherra Suzam Uddin Laskar and MLA of North Karimganj Kamalakahya Dey Purkayastha have been arrested from Krishnapur of Hailakandi district and Karimganj town respectively.

They have been arrested during the 12 hours bandh on Tuesday in Barak Valley called by Barak Democratic Front, Congress, AIUDF and other opposition parties in protest against the delimitation of constituencies.

The Bandh evoked mixed reactions in Hailakandi district till writing this report.

Suzam Uddin Laskar was arrested by police along with 30 supporters from Krishnapur area under Katlicherra constituency when he was trying to close the shops and stop the vehicular movement as part of bandh call.

In Karimganj, Kamalakahya Dey Purkayastha received minor injury when police tried to arrest him forcefully. He was taken into hospital for treatment.

At least 200 supporters have been arrested in Karimganj till filing the report. Most of the business establishments remain closed and vehicular traffic off the road.