Assam: Kamrup (M) reports highest HIV positive cases since 2022-23

Guwahati, Feb 10: Assam has registered an increase in the number of HIV/AIDS cases, with injecting drugs being the main cause behind the surge. This was informed by state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday.

While answering a question by Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora on the matter of the prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients in the state, Mahanta informed that as many as 31,729 HIV-positive cases have been detected since 2022-23 with Kamrup (Metro) reporting 8,960 cases, followed by Cachar (5,823), Nagaon (3,049) and others.

“In 2023, till December, 9,90,372 tests were conducted, of which 5,791 were found positive. Yes, there has been an increase, and we are working to check it,” the minister said.

Mahanta said that the highest number of new cases is accounted by the transmission of the virus through injecting drugs.

“The state government has already launched a drive against illegal drugs. But we have more to achieve to stop it altogether,” he said.

To spread awareness about the virus, the government has been providing all facilities for testing, counselling and treatment at different government-run hospitals and other health centres, as well as in vulnerable places such as prisons, the minister informed.