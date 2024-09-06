Assam: Kamrup DC among 25 others transferred in major reshuffle

Guwahati, Sept 06: The Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, has issued a notification on Friday, initiating a major reshuffle of district Commissioners (DCs) and other officers within the state.

The following are the IAS and ACS officers transferred in the reshuffle:

District Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup; CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park; and CEO, Assam Biotechnology Council – J. Keerthi – is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam; and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) as additional charge.

DC, Cachar – Rohan Kumar Jha – is transferred and posted as Barpeta DC.

DC, Barpeta – Aayush Garg – is transferred and posted as Sivasagar DC.

DC, Golaghat – Dr. P. Uday Praveen – is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.

DC, Karimganj – Mridul Yadav – is transferred and posted as DC, Cachar.

DC, Sivasagar – Aditya Vikram Yadav – is transferred and posted as the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dispur.

Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development; and MD, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) – Masanda Magdalin Pertin – is transferred and posted as DC, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (Additional).

DC, Udalguri – Javir Rahul Suresh – is transferred and posted as DC, Dhemaji.

DC, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (Additional) – Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi – is transferred and posted as DC, Karimganj.

Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam; MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) (Additional); and Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam and Nodal Officer, Public Works (Building & NH) Department – Jay Shivani – is transferred and posted as DC, Jorhat.

DC, Biswanath – Neha Yadav – is transferred and posted as DC, Charaideo.

DC, Lakhimpur – Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge – is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department.

DC, Sonitpur – Deba Kumar Mishra – is transferred and posted as DC, Kamrup; CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park; and CEO, Assam Biotechnology Council.

DC, Majuli – Cauvery Borkakati Sarma – is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Soil Conservation Department; and CEO, SLNA as additional charge.

Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dispur – Gautam Das – is transferred and posted as DC, Baksa.

DC, Tamulpur - Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati – is transferred and posted as DC, Hojai.

Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department – Ratul Chandra Pathak – is transferred and posted as DC, Majuli.

DC, Jorhat – Pulak Mahanta – is transferred and posted as DC, Golaghat.

DC, Charaideo – Nibedan Das Patwary – is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat and Rural Development; and MD, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM).

DC, Darrang- Munindra Nath Ngatey- transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Biswanath.

Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Golaghat- Parag Kumar Kakaty- transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Darrang.

Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, School Education Department and Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council- Pulak Patgiri- transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Udalguri.

DC, Dhemaji- Ankur Bharali- transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sonitpur.

DC, Hojai- Lachit Kumar Das- transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Lakhimpur.

District Development Commission, Dhubri- Pallab Mazumdar- transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Govt. of Assam, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dispur.

Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Department and Director, Indigenous Tribal and Culture, Assam- Pankaj Chakravarty- is transferred and posted as Tamulpur District Commissioner.