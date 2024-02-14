Assam : Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha resigns as working president of Congress, likely to join BJP

Guwahati, Feb 14: In a significant setback for the Congress party in Assam ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the working president and three-time MLA, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, has announced his resignation from the party with immediate effect.

According to reports, Purkayastha is likely to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he is supporting the saffron party for the development of the state.

Purkayastha, who commenced his political career with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, progressed through the ranks, eventually becoming an MLA from Karimganj district in 2011.















