Assam Jumbos on Rampage: Child killed, 2 injured, over 50 houses damaged

Guwahati, June 12: In a tragic incident, a child was trampled to death while two others were injured in an encounter with wild elephants in Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in Shyamraipur Tea Estate at Numaligarh town when a herd of wild elephants ventured into the area in search of food.

The jumbo reportedly went on rampage and damaged at least 50 houses in the vicinity.

During the tribulation, an 8-year-old child was allegedly killed while his parents were grievously injured. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar.

Following the incident, forest officials reached the site and sent the body for postmortem reports. They also assessed the site.

Meanwhile, the herd of tuskers is roaming at a nearby tea garden.