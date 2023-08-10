Assam: Jumbo killed in train accident at Sonapur

Guwahati, August 10: An adult elephant was allegedly killed by a speeding train at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Thursday morning.
Reportedly, the jumbo was undergoing treatment by the forest officials after the incident but unfortunately could not be saved.
Earlier this month, three elephants were killed after coming into contact with high voltage electricity line on the outskirts of Guwahati.
