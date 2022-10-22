Assam: Jumbo dies of electrocution in Charaideo

Guwahati, Oct 22: In a tragic incident, an elephant died after reportedly coming in contact with a live electric wire in Charaideo district of Assam on Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place near the Napuk Tea Estate in Charaideo, after the elephant came in contact with the live wire. Over the last few days several jumbos were killed due to electrocution, train hits and poisoning.

Often the pachyderms who come out in search of food faces conflict with humans. Last week in Jorhat, an adult elephant and a calf died after they were hit by the Rajdhani Express. Another sub-adult elephant, which was injured in the incident, succumbed to injuries two days later.

While, the railway authorities maintain that speed limits were imposed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to deploy high-end technology to prevent elephant deaths due to collision with trains.

Moreover, several reports suggest that many farmers use electric wires to fence their crops from being destroyed by the pachyderms, who often came in contact with it and lost their lives.

According to a report, 11 wild elephants died in Assam between October 7-14. The toll has now risen to 15, said reports.