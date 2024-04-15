Assam: JP Nadda to address poll rally in Kokrajhar on April 18

Kokrajhar, April 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit BTR headquarters in Kokrajhar on April 18 to campaign for the NDA Lok Sabha candidate for Kokrajhar HPC Jayanta Basumatary. This was informed by UPPL president and BTR chief Pramod Boro on Monday.

Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Green Filed, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency in the morning of April 18, Pramod Boro said, adding that Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will be accompanying Nadda during the campaign.

Elections in Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency is slated for the third phase on May 7.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who is also cluster in charge, Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, visited Kokrajhar on Monday.

During his short visit, Dass and UPPL president Pramod Boro jointly attended a review meeting with the members of 9 LAC wise steering committees and central steering committee of 1 No. Kokrajhar HPC regarding organisational status and strategy in the upcoming election.

Several key strategies to ensure maximum polling at all booths were also discussed in the meeting.

State vice president of AGP Karna Mohan Rai, MP Rwngwra Narzary, NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary, MLA’s, EM’s MCLA's, and workers of all three parties (BJP,UPPL, and AGP) were also present.

Earlier, Dass also addressed a press conference in Kokrajhar regarding the BJP's election manifesto, which was released on Sunday by PM Naranda Modi. He thanked the national leaders for releasing the election manifesto and termed it a blueprint for a new and better India.