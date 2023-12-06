Assam: Journalist from Naharkatia joins ULFA-I

Guwahati, Dec 6: Following the reports of one after another youth joining the banned outfit, a journalist from Naharkatia in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday allegedly joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to initial information, the journalist, identified as Bidyut Mahanta, working as a correspondent for a daily newspaper, confirmed his joining the banned outfit through a post on Facebook.

Explaining his decision to join the banned outfit, Mahanta apologised to his parents for leaving them. He said, “Maa, Deuta, please don’t misunderstand me. You might think that your son has run away from responsibilities, but that is not the case. I have left for the freedom struggle for the nation. It is a matter of pride and privilege to be able to sacrifice my children for the nation.”

Mahanta further asked his wife to take good care of his parents and look after their son after he left for the “freedom struggle”.