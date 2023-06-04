Assam: Journalist attacked by miscreants in Bongaigaon

Guwahati, Jun 4: In a sensational incident a journalist of a news agency of Bongaigaon was attacked by few miscreants on Saturday. The incident took place at the West Colony area of Bongaigaon.

As per reports, miscreants broke into the journalist's home and attacked him along with his family members.

It has come to light that the journalist identified as Bharat Paswan, had earlier provided information to the railway department about alleged corruption that was taking place in an under-construction road that is being built under the department.

According to several reports, the contract for the construction of the road was given to Sukumar Dev Nath.

Therefore, journalist Paswan alleged that Sukumar sent a few men to attack him as he informed about the ongoing corruption to the railway department.

Currently, Paswan is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bongaigaon.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation over the matter.