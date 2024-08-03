Assam: Jorhat's ashram where Gandhi stayed on verge of breakdown

Jorhat, Aug 3: As the country gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day in about two weeks, the Jorhat district administration is no exception in making preparations for the grand celebration. A heart-wrenching sight, however, awaits people as the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi had taken shelter to discuss the freedom movement, now lies desolate and uncared for.

The ashram was established in 1936 by Harijan bandhu and freedom fighter Krishnanath Sharma in Sarbaibandha, Jorhat; which is now mostly unkempt wilderness and inhabited by domestic animals. While various historical and cultural sites, landmarks, and places of importance related to the freedom movement have been declared to be fully protected; there are a number of places in the State which now lie in a dilapidated condition due to negligence of the State government and various departments.

The sites that were filled with people during the freedom movement, now lie deserted and uncared for. Such a site is the Gandhi Ashram in Sarbaibandha, Jorhat, which is famed as the second Sabarmati Ashram. The district administration and the State government have been approached by the people of Jorhat a number of times for the conservation of the ashram.