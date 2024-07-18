Assam: Jorhat youth to work in field of nuclear energy at BARC

Jorhat, Jul 18: A youth from Jorhat district has secured the opportunity to work in the field of nuclear energy, an integral part of the country's security.

The youth, identified as Tanay Jyoti Gogoi, from Mariani has been posted at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).



With the appointment of Tanay to the said organisation, happiness spread across the region.



Tanay Jyoti, the eldest son of late Haren Gogoi and Dipti Gogoi of Mariani Pukhuriya village, passed the high school examination from Mariani Edith Douglas High School, and then he passed the Higher Secondary Examination from The Concept English School in Titabar, after which he studied at the Assam Engineering Institute.



The fact that the youth who got an opportunity to work in the field of nuclear energy will further attract other youths to work hard and receive such opportunities.

