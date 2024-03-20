Assam: Jorabat ASI 'Reserve Closed' over cattle smuggling case

Guwahati, Mar 20: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jorabat Police in Assam has been put on reserve close on Wednesday for administrative reasons.

The ASI has been identified as Motleb Ali who has been involved in the illegal cattle smuggling trade.

Along with being involved with cattle smuggling, various other allegations, including negligence on duty, have been raised against him.

Meanwhile, the directives have been issued by the Guwahati Commissioner of Police.