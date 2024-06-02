Assam: JJM contractor killed, set ablaze in Dhakuakhana

Guwahati, June 2: In a horrific incident, a man was killed and set ablaze by miscreants in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district.

According to reports, the body of the deceased, identified as Sunil Gogoi, was found in the middle of a field, 200 metres from his residence at Sumoni in the Dhakuakhana area, where he was first murdered, and set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field. His head was reportedly chopped off, and the body was partially burned when it was discovered.

It is learned that Gogoi ventured out of his house on Saturday evening, reportedly in search of a frog, when the horrific incident took place.

Sunil Gogoi was a contractor for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to nab the culprits.



