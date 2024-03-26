Assam: JEC student drowns in Bhogdoi River amid Holi festivities

Jorhat, Mar 26: Amidst the Holi festivities, a tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Jorhat district, where an engineering student drowned to death in the Bhogdoi River on Monday.

According to sources, the student, identified as Arnab Kallor Borah, went to take a bath in the Bhogdoi River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra River, with his friends after playing Holi. While bathing in the river with his friends, he suddenly went missing, causing panic among his friends.

His friends immediately informed the concerned authorities, and a team of SDRF was deployed on the scene to rescue the student. After three hours of effort, the SDRF team recovered the body of the student.

It is learned that the deceased was a final-year student at Jorhat Engineering College (JEC) pursuing his B.Tech degree in electronics. He was a resident of Majuli.