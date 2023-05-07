Assam: JCB rams into motorbike in Hailakandi district, two killed

Hailkandi, May 7: In a tragic incident, two cousins were killed in Hailakandi district on Saturday night by JCB.

As per sources, the incident occurred at Lalacherra Tiniali of Hailakandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Jia Uddin Barbhuiya and Samsuddin Choudhury of Killerbak Jhalnacherra village.

The duo was on their way to their home, from Hailakandi town when a speeding JCB collided with their bike.

Notably, locals informed the police immediately about the incident and brought the bodies in the SK Roy Civil Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.