Assam: Japanese encephalitis claims three lives in Morigaon

Guwahati, Jul 24:In a tragic incident, three people from the Morigaon district of Assam died due to Japanese encephalitis.

According to reports, around 11 patients are currently undergoing treatment for the disease, and their conditions are stable.



The deceased, identified as Rajamani Medhi, aged 22, died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday after being diagnosed with the disease last week, while the other two deceased have been identified as Imrana Begum, aged seven, from Gagalmari village, and Bhabakanta Nath, aged 66, from Shimuluguri.



Cases of Japanese encephalitis and other diseases are on the rise in the state after the flood waters receded.

