Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims life of law student

Guwahati, Jan 7: In a tragic incident, a law student reportedly succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam’s Mangoldoi on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Susmita Hazarika, who was a fifth semester student studying law. She had been suffering from fever for several days and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangoldoi. Later, she was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advance treatment.

Unfortunately, the student succumbed to the illness during the wee hours of Saturday at GMCH.