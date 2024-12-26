Assam is powering ahead with transformative growth initiatives: Ravi Kota

Guwahati, Dec 26: Assam is solidifying its position as a key player in India's industrial growth, driven by transformative initiatives such as the Rs 27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor ATMP unit and the UNNATI scheme, said Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota while speaking at the 10th edition of Sapient Finserv Conversations held here recently.

In his speech, Kota highlighted Assam's economic significance as the gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia. The event, attended by over 1,000 participants, brought together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Pallav Bagaria, managing director of Sapient Finserv Private Limited and the host of the event, opened the session by emphasizing Assam's growth potential. "Sapient Conversations has always been a platform to drive meaningful dialogues on growth, and this year we are proud to spotlight Assam's promising future," Bagaria said.

Chief secretary Kota noted Assam's decade-long double-digit GSDP growth and its emergence as a hub for diverse industries, including hydrocarbons, tea, flavors and fragrances, tourism, and technology. "Assam is powering ahead with initiatives like the Tata Semiconductor ATMP unit and the UNNATI scheme, creating jobs, attracting investments, and expanding the State's economic horizon," he said.

Tourism was underscored as a trans- formative sector for Assam. Kota stressed its potential to generate employment, boost local businesses, and showcase the State's unparalleled natural and cultural beauty while ensuring sustainable development.

Kota also highlighted the critical role of Assam's youth in shaping its future. Investments in education and skill development, including the Rs 1,080 crore Asian Development Bank-supported Assam Skill University, are equipping young minds with the skills needed to drive growth.

Infrastructure development remains a key focus, with projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore underway. These initiatives are creating seamless connectivity via roads, railways, airports, and waterways, making Assam a globally competitive investment destination. "When you invest in Assam, you're contributing to its economic growth while unlocking opportunities for yourself," Kota said.

The event also featured insights from Ramesh Mantri, CIO of WhiteOak AMC, who discussed opportunities in India's IT and pharmaceutical sectors. He attributed India's current economic trajectory to educational investments made decades ago, underscoring the importance of long-term vision.

Other notable attendees included Nilotpal Bora, a senior executive at ONGC, and Ranjana Devi, an entrepreneur in the tourism sector, both of whom echoed the sentiment of Assam's growing importance on the national stage.

The 10th edition of Sapient Finserv Conversations, themed "Dastak: Unlocking Doors to Happiness," served as a powerful platform to showcase Assam's potential and inspire confidence in its economic future. The discussions rein- forced the state's identity as more than just a geographical region but as a culture, an opportunity, and a vision for progress.